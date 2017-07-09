Cruiser Car Show & Street Fair - Rapid City
Jul 9, 2017 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Classic cars will roll into Downtown Rapid City and stay to show off their rides. Shop the swap meet, play in the Kidz Zone, and grab something to eat from a delicious food vendor. Rock out to a free concert in the afternoon, followed by a Car Show Awards Ceremony.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
