Share |

Cruiser Car Show & Street Fair - Rapid City

Jul 9, 2017 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Classic cars will roll into Downtown Rapid City and stay to show off their rides. Shop the swap meet, play in the Kidz Zone, and grab something to eat from a delicious food vendor. Rock out to a free concert in the afternoon, followed by a Car Show Awards Ceremony.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
Jul 9, 2017 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Classic cars will roll into Downtown Rapid City and stay to show off their rides.

Main Street Square
Main Street Square 57701 526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701

Search All Events By Day

July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS