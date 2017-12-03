Crimson Door Holiday Boutique - Yankton
Dec 3, 2017 - Dec 22, 2017
Located in the historic GAR Hall, the gallery is bursting with exceptional handmade, fine art and craft work for unique holiday buying. Support area artists in a festive boutique style setting, while finding that one-of-a-kind gift you've been searching for!
|Location:
|GAR Hall
|Map:
|508 Douglas, Yankton, 57078
|Phone:
|605-665-9754
|Website:
|http://yanktonareaarts.org/
All Dates:
Dec 3, 2017 - Dec 22, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.