Cowboy Music and Poetry Series - Spearfish
Jan 15, 2017 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Cowboy music and poetry series hosted by Gordy Pratt at the High Plains Western Heritage Center in Spearfish on Sundays.
First in Series: January 15, 2017 at 2:00 pm: Brad & Connie Exton (Ramblin’ Rangers) with Special Guest: Dan Healey. Brad & Connie are from Hot Springs, SD. They offer some of the most smoothly rendered cowboy music in the southern Black Hills. Dan plays harmonica and is a great addition to the harmonies.
Admission: Adults-$10, Kids 6 and under – free.
It is a family friendly show. Sponsored by Perkins Family Restaurant of Spearfish. Limited seating available - call or email to reserve your tickets.
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://www.westernheritagecenter.com
