Corn Palace Festival - Mitchell
Aug 23, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018
Carnival, food, vendors, produce, cake, cupcake and pie contests, festival exhibits and entertainment. Tickets go on sale June 1 at 10 am.
Thursday, August 23, 8 pm. Midland performs with opener Jameson Rodgers.Tickets: $38, $48 for VIP.
Friday, August 24th, 8 pm. Little Texas performs with opener Weston Frank. Tickets: $15; $25 for VIP.
Saturday, August 25, 7 pm. Roots and Boots Tour — Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, and Collin Raye perform. Tickets: $40, $52 for VIP.
Sunday, August 26, 5 pm. Righteous Brothers perform with opener Williams and Ree. Tickets: $35 All reserved.
|Location:
|Corn Palace
|Map:
|Mitchell, SD
|Phone:
|605-995-8430
|Website:
|http://cornpalace.com/35/Corn-Palace-Festival
All Dates:
