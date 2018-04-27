Share |

Cookin' with Gus (Play) - Pierre

May 3, 2018 - May 5, 2018

“Cookin’ With Gus” brings together four unlikely characters in a stew of hijinks and hilarity.


Location:   Grand Opera House
Map:   109 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-7826

All Dates:
Apr 27, 2018 - Apr 29, 2018 7:30 PM & 2 PM
May 3, 2018 - May 5, 2018 7:30 PM & 2 PM

Pierre Players performance.

