Share |

Cookin' on Kampeska KCBS Barbecue Contest - Watertown

Jul 14, 2017 - Jul 15, 2017

Food vendors, kids' activities, craft beer, wine, music and entertainment.


Map:   Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-886-5814
Email:   coc@watertownsd.com
Website:   http://www.cookinonkampeska.com/

All Dates:
Jul 14, 2017 - Jul 15, 2017

Food vendors, kids' activities, craft beer, wine, music and entertainment.
57201 Watertown, SD 57201

Search All Events By Day

July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS