Share |
Cookie Walk - Volga
Dec 9, 2017
Holiday bake sale.
|Location:
|Lake Campbell Lutheran Church
|Map:
|46610 219th St, Volga, SD
|Phone:
|605-697-8781
All Dates:
Dec 9, 2017
Cookie Walk - Volga
Holiday bake sale.
Lake Campbell Lutheran Church
Lake Campbell Lutheran Church 46610 46610 219th St, Volga, SD
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.