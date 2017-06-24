Color Vibe - Sioux Falls
Jun 24, 2017 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
The Color Vibe is a 5k fun run at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, with participants running, walking, or dancing their way through color stations, where vibrant colors blast white outfits and costumes. It's not timed, and there's no pressure to compete--it's just fun! A COLORFUL dance party follows, hosted by a professional sound crew and DJ. Proceeds benefit LifeScape! Find out more and get registered at www.thecolorvibe.com or contact us at the LifeScape Foundation: 444-9800!
|Location:
|W.H Lyon Fairgrounds
|Map:
|100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|605-444-9800
|Email:
|giving@LifeScapeSD.org
|Website:
|http://www.lifescapesd.org/events/color-vibe-sioux-falls
All Dates:
