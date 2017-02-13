Share |

Close to You: Music of the Carpenters - Aberdeen

Feb 13, 2017

A tribute to the music of Karen and Richard Carpenter. Including hits like "Rainy Days and Mondays" and "We've Only Just Begun."


Location:   Civic Theatre
Map:   225 2nd Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-226-1557
Website:   http://www.aberdeenareaartscouncil.com/event.html?event=70

