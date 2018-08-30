Cirque Italia

Aug 30, 2018 - Sep 3, 2018



CIRQUE ITALIA IS THRILLED TO PRESENT THEIR NEWEST AND GREATEST CREATION – AQUATIC SPECTACULAR. YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS ITS DEBUT IN RAPID CITY, SD!!

What comes to mind when you hear the phrase “Aquatic Spectacular”? Water, entertainment, excitement……? You can expect all these things and so much more from the brand new themed Cirque Italia production with its perfectly fitting new title. After six years of enhancements, a rigorous casting selection, and countless performances nationwide, this newest form of Cirque Italia’s innovative and unique “traveling circus” spectacular production is set to be its finest to date.

Aquatic Spectacular came to life all thanks to its imaginative creator Manuel Rebecchi, along with invaluable direction and production management by Chanté DeMoustes. Cirque Italia’s brand-new theme show is an artistic blend of human abilities, technology and the element of water. This one-of-a-kind production combines water fountains, jet-skis, pirates, and more in a fun filled atmosphere all ages are sure to enjoy.

Performers from all over the world have been brought together under the enchanted spiral of the white and blue big top. The merging of their astonishing skills with the poetic element of water has led to the creation of a truly unforgettable experience. Cirque Italia has managed to create a beautifully unique theatrical production by combining the gracefulness of the human body with the calming fluidity of water, along with bursts of power and excitement as well.

Aquatic Spectacular offers two hours of high-end entertainment. Beautiful aerialists dazzle and shimmer on a chandelier high above the ground, but they aren’t the only ones that will draw your eyes toward the sky. You can expect to see contortion in a bubble, a Venetian aerial duo, and even someone hula hooping while in the air. Don’t worry about getting your eyes checked, you aren’t seeing double; there are TWO lasermen. Duo jugglers, duo roller-skaters, the always breathtaking wheel of death………the list goes on and on. It is even possible for a pre-historic dinosaur to make an appearance. Let your imagination wander, because anything is possible in this new whimsical production.

One might be concerned that such a spectacular entertainment opportunity is out of his/her price range, but Cirque Italia is committed to bringing a Las Vegas quality production to your hometown at an affordable price. They also feature many special offers and promotions.

Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal free policy.

For more information visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts.

When: August 30-September 3

Where: 2200 N Maple Ave, Rapid City SD 57701

At: Rushmore Mall

Located: In the Mall parking lot



Under the grand, swirling White and Blue tent!



• August 30 - Thursday: 7:30pm

• August 31 - Friday: 7:30pm

• Sept 1 - Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

• Sept 2 - Sunday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

• Sept 3 - Monday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm (Labor Day)



Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Non-show days: 10am – 6pm

On show days: 10am – 9pm



You can purchase tickets through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text message.



Non vediamo l'ora di vedervi allo spettacolo! Let Your Imagination Wander...and come DIVE into the Magical world of CIRQUE ITALIA.





