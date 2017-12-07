Share |

Christmas on the Prairie - Miller

Dec 7, 2017

Wagon rides, McWhorter House museum tours, photos with Santa, jingle bell run, story time with Frosty the Snowman and tree display at the Hand County Courthouse.


Map:   Miller, SD 57362
Phone:   605-853-3098
Website:   http://www.millersd.org/miller

All Dates:
Wagon rides, museum tours, photos with Santa, jingle bell run, story time with Frosty the Snowman and tree display.

