Share |

Christmas Night of Lights - Rapid City

Dec 8, 2017 - Dec 23, 2017

Light display and live reindeer Dec. 9-20.


Location:   Storybook Island
Map:   1301 Sheridan Lake Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702
Phone:   605-342-6357
Website:   http://www.storybookisland.org/

All Dates:
Nov 24, 2017 - Nov 26, 2017
Dec 1, 2017 - Dec 3, 2017
Dec 8, 2017 - Dec 23, 2017
Dec 26, 2017 - Dec 31, 2017

Search All Events By Day

November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS