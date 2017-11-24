Christmas Night of Lights - Rapid City
Dec 8, 2017 - Dec 23, 2017
Light display and live reindeer Dec. 9-20.
|Location:
|Storybook Island
|Map:
|1301 Sheridan Lake Rd, Rapid City, SD 57702
|Phone:
|605-342-6357
|Website:
|http://www.storybookisland.org/
All Dates:
Nov 24, 2017 - Nov 26, 2017
Dec 1, 2017 - Dec 3, 2017
Dec 8, 2017 - Dec 23, 2017
Dec 26, 2017 - Dec 31, 2017
