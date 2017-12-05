Share |

Christmas at the Palace - Mitchell

Dec 5, 2017

Free chili, cookies, Santa, tree lighting and parade of lights on main street.


Location:   Corn Palace
Map:   604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-995-8430
Website:   http://www.cornpalace.com/

All Dates:
Dec 5, 2017

Free chili, cookies, Santa, tree lighting and parade of lights on main street.

Corn Palace
Corn Palace 57301 604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301

Search All Events By Day

December (2017)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS