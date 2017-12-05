Christmas at the Palace - Mitchell
Dec 5, 2017
Free chili, cookies, Santa, tree lighting and parade of lights on main street.
|Location:
|Corn Palace
|Map:
|604 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-995-8430
|Website:
|http://www.cornpalace.com/
All Dates:
