Christmas at the Depot with James Valley Model Railroad - Aberdeen
Dec 16, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
There will be seven model railroads operating in a Christmas setting. Thomas the train will be running on a Lionel layout. See long "ho" scale trains up to 100 cars operating on the "ho" layout. An American Flyer Train will be running around a Christmas tree in a Christmas town setting.
|Location:
|Old Milwaukee Railroad Depot
|Map:
|North Main Street Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-226-2139
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/JVMRRA
All Dates:
Nov 25, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 2, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 9, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 16, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Dec 23, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Model trains in a Christmas setting.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.