Chinese New Year Workshop - Deadwood
Feb 18, 2017 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Children are invited to celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the rooster. We will make a craft, eat Chinese-style food, go on a scavenger hunt, and have a red envelope ceremony. For students in grades K-6. Adams Museum; $6 for members and $11 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Shantel Pettit, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.
|Adams Museum
|54 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|605-578-1657
|Shantel@deadwoodhistory.com
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
