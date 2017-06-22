Charity of Choice Gala - Sioux Falls
Jun 22, 2017 6:00 pm
GALA SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
- Social Hour: 6:00PM
- Dinner & Presentation: 7:00PM
- Raffle prize drawings, live music and so much more!
GALA TICKET PRICE
The cost of the gala ticket is included in for players that will have golfed in the tournament. Otherwise, the cost is listed below:
- Members of the Sioux Empire Chiropractic Society: $30
- Non-Members of the Sioux Empire Chiropractic Society: $35
|Location:
|Hilton Garden Inn Downtown
|Map:
|201 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|507-360-4462
|Website:
|http://charityofchoicegolf.com
All Dates:
