Celebration of Life for Black Hills Musician Kenny Miller - Lead

Apr 15, 2018 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Kenny was a local legend in Western SD who passed away due to health related issues in 2017. A celebration of life for Kenny Miller will allow Kenny’s family, friends, former bandmates and fellow musicians to remember and pay tribute to Kenny’s memory and legacy.

At this event several acts will be performing, including headliners Williams & Ree, as well as local bands and musicians. Opportunity will be provided for those who wish to say a few brief words or share a memory they have about Kenny Miller. Memorial donations at the event will be directed to help offset medical and living expenses for Kenny’s wife, Cheryl. Donations may also be sent to: Kenny Miller Memorial, 146 N. Merrill Rd #38, Apache Junction, Ariz., 85120.

Friends and fans of Kenny are encouraged to participate by sending in digital photos for a slideshow. Email photos in JPG format to homestakeoperahouse@gmail.com with the subject line "Kenny Miller Pics".

If interested in performing, please contact musician Chet Murray at chet.murray@yahoo.com for more information.





