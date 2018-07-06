Share |

Celebrate Sisseton - Sisseton

Jul 6, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018

Entertainment, food and craft vendors, displays, street dance, pancake breakfast, parade and all-school banquet.


Location:   Sisseton, SD
Phone:   605-698-7261
Email:   celebratesisseton@gmail.com

Come celebrate the town of Sisseton!

