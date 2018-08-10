Castlewood Days - Castlewood
Aug 10, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018
Pancake feed, 5K run/walk, tractor show, kids’ pedal tractor pull, bean bag tournament, car show, parade, softball tournament, rummage sales, street dance, all class reunion, glow volleyball, performance by Crash Course and eighties rock band and kids’ games.
|Map:
|Castlewood, SD 57223
|Phone:
|605-880-6970
|Website:
|http://www.castlewoodcity.com/government/castlewood-days/
All Dates:
