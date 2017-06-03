Casey Tibbs Match of Champions - Fort Pierre
Wagon Train returns, timber branding, book signing, kids activities, steak fry and bronc riding.
Wagon Train returning at noon by Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, with timber branding, book signing, kids activities from Noon-2 pm. 5:30 pm steak fry and 24th Annual Match of Champions Bronc Ride at Stanley County Fairgrounds
|Location:
|Stanley County Fairgrounds
|Map:
|Fort Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|605-494-1094
|Website:
|http://www.caseytibbs.com/
All Dates:
