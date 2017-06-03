Share |

Casey Tibbs Match of Champions - Fort Pierre

Jun 3, 2017

Wagon Train returns, timber branding, book signing, kids activities, steak fry and bronc riding.

Wagon Train returning at noon by Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, with timber branding, book signing, kids activities from Noon-2 pm. 5:30 pm steak fry and 24th Annual Match of Champions Bronc Ride at Stanley County Fairgrounds


Location:   Stanley County Fairgrounds
Map:   Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   605-494-1094
Website:   http://www.caseytibbs.com/

