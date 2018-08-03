Carrie Ingalls Swanzey’s Birthday Celebration - Keystone
Aug 3, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Crafts, cake and punch. Dress as your favorite Ingalls.
|Location:
|Keystone Historical Museum
|Map:
|410 3rd Street Keystone, South Dakota 57751
|Phone:
|605-666-4494
|Email:
|keystonehistoricalmuseum@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.keystonehistory.com/
All Dates:
Aug 3, 2018 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Celebrate the birthday of Carrie Ingalls Swanzey from Little House on The Prairie.
