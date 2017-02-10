Calamity’s Shindig: Deadwood History’s FUNraiser - Deadwood

Share |

Feb 10, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane. Join us for musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam and the Song Pilots; Sarah Carlson as Calamity Jane; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing; cash bar and auctions. Call 605-722-4800 for reservations.

Fee: $35 per person


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Deadwood History's annual fundraiser.

