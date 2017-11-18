Share |

Buffalo Auction - Custer State Park

Nov 18, 2017

Live buffalo auction to keep herd numbers in check with the available rangeland forage. Between 250 and 400 buffalo are sold at this auction. Funds generated from the sale help support the operation of the state park system. Buyers and the public are invited to view the auction.


Location:   Custer State Park
Map:   13329 US Highway 16A, East Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4515
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/custer/events/bison-auction/default.aspx

All Dates:
Custer State Park
Custer State Park 13329 13329 US Highway 16A, East Custer, SD 57730

