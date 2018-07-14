Brookings Summer Arts Festival - Brookings
Jul 14, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018
Juried arts, food, living history, antiques, kids’ activities and free entertainment.
|Location:
|Pioneer Park
|Map:
|325 Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-2787
|Email:
|generalinfo@bsaf.com
|Website:
|http://www.bsaf.com/
All Dates:
