Breakfast with Santa - Watertown
Dec 16, 2017 8:00 am - 10:00 am
Visit Santa and his animal friends at the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown and enjoy breakfast provided by Burger King. Please wear proper winter attire to view animals outside. Make a holiday craft to take home. Only 250 meals are available. Kids 2 and under eat free, but they do need a ticket. Everyone else is $6 presale before the event or $7 at the door day of the event if there are tickets left. The last 2 years have been sell out crowds, so get your tickets early!
Fee: $7 at door, $6 presale
|Bramble Park Zoo
|800 10th Street NW, PO Box 910, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
|605-882-6269
|jstricker@brambleparkzoo.com
|http://www.brambleparkzoo.com
Dec 16, 2017 8:00 am - 10:00 am Tickets will only be sold at the door if there are any extras available. There are only 250 meals.
