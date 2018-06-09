Bragging Rights on Thursday Nights - Yankton

Jun 28, 2018 5:30 pm

Bragging Rights on Thursday Nights is Missouri River Associates’ way of supporting the Yankton community and nonprofits with their love of cars!



Come on out with your classic car, motorcycle, or anything you have! Each month, we will have a different nonprofit serving the meal for a free will donation. Also different this year, we will have one nonprofit for the summer. Rather than asking for registration fees, we ask that you donate an item for Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, with a different item being required each month (food, socks, etc.)



Bring your lawn chairs and come out for food, friends, music and to support our community and nonprofits!

