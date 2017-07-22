Blues, Brews, & Barbecues with 2015 Grammy nominee funk band Blinddog Smokin' - Lead

Jul 22, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Outdoor pre-party event and off-tour concert



5:30 pm outdoor courtyard party, 7:00 pm concert



Blinddog Smokin’ consists of 8 professional musicians as varied as the music they make – which can’t be confined to a genre – with 12 albums to their name. Ranging in age from 71 down to 24, the band is an ethnic blend of African American, Mexican, Jewish, Swedish, and one Heinz 57 female to complete the mix. They live scattered about from San Diego, LA, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Wyoming. Their music is original, both recorded and live, based on good storytelling, powerful and intense rhythms, dynamic volume swings, and occasional humor. It has youthful energy and profound lyrics reflective of who you see on stage.



Admission: $20/Adults $15/Members $10/Students ages 11 - 17

Advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Tickets are available at homestakeoperahouse.org



Tickets are available in person at the HHOH in the back of the building on Julius Street M-F 9:00 am to 3:00 pm; or by calling the HHOH office at 605-584-2067. The ticket booth is open one hour prior to showtime. Beer, wine, soda, and water will be available for purchase.



Free off-street and free lot parking is available all within 3 blocks of the building. The building is accessible for wheelchairs. The HHOH Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to returning Lead’s Historic Opera House to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide cultural opportunities for generations to come.



Programming support is provided in part by the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, and the City of Lead.



For more information, contact HHOH Executive Director Sarah Carlson at 605-584-2067 or homestakeoperahouse@gmail.com.