Blithe Spirit (Play) - Mitchell
Feb 23, 2018 - Feb 25, 2018
Mitchell Area Community Theatre performance of the play by Noel Coward. Tickets are $13-$15. Friday and Saturday showtime is at 7:30 PM. Sunday show starts at 2:00 PM.
|Location:
|Mitchell Area Community Theatre
|Map:
|700 N Main St, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-9137
|Website:
|http://www.mitchellact.org/event/23829336430576af9eee0d195845700c
All Dates:
Mar 2, 2018 - Mar 4, 2018
