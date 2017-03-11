Share |

Blind Boy Paxton with guest artists Meredith Axelrod and Frank Fairfield (concert) - Sioux Falls

Mar 11, 2017 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton has earned a reputation for transporting audiences back to the 1920’s. This young musician sings and plays banjo, guitar, piano, fiddle, harmonica, Cajun accordion and the bones (percussion). Mesmerizing audiences with both humor and storytelling, Paxton has an eerie ability to transform traditional jazz, blues, folk and country into the here and now, and make it real. 

Fee: Single tickets: $34 / $41 – Student (with ID): $12


Location:   Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-335-6101
Email:   info@sfjb.org
Website:   http://sfjb.org/?shows=blind-boy-paxton-and-the-americans

All Dates:
Mar 11, 2017 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

This young musician sings and plays banjo, guitar, piano, fiddle, harmonica, Cajun accordion and the bones (percussion).

Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater
Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater 57104 315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

Search All Events By Day

March (2017)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS