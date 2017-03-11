Blind Boy Paxton with guest artists Meredith Axelrod and Frank Fairfield (concert) - Sioux Falls
Mar 11, 2017 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton has earned a reputation for transporting audiences back to the 1920’s. This young musician sings and plays banjo, guitar, piano, fiddle, harmonica, Cajun accordion and the bones (percussion). Mesmerizing audiences with both humor and storytelling, Paxton has an eerie ability to transform traditional jazz, blues, folk and country into the here and now, and make it real.
Fee: Single tickets: $34 / $41 – Student (with ID): $12
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-335-6101
|Email:
|info@sfjb.org
|Website:
|http://sfjb.org/?shows=blind-boy-paxton-and-the-americans
All Dates:
