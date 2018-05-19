Share |

Black Hills Opry with Aces and Eights - Lead

Aug 18, 2018 7:00 pm

The Black Hills Opry is a series of four old-time classic country concerts in 2018 with the Aces & Eights trio and a featured special guest artist/band. The concerts are May 19, June 23, July 14 and August 18 at the Historic Homestake Opera House on Main Street in Lead.

May 19: Sherry Ann Taylor and Tom Wurth

June 23: Dan McGuiness and Mean Mary

July 14: Marlin Maynard and James Carothers

August 18: Brent Morris and Dion Pride


Location:   Historic Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2067

