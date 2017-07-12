Share |

Black Hills Corvette Classic - Spearfish

Jul 12, 2017 - Jul 15, 2017

A cross-state celebration of Corvette life! The four-day event kicks off July 12 at Jerry's Chevrolet in Beresford and Hot Summer Nites in Sioux Falls. Join the Corvette caravan as we travel across the state to Spearfish, which will serve as the hub for a variety of fun activities, including guided and self-guided tours, autocross event, drag races, poker run, seminars, vendors, dueling pianos and banquets. 


Location:   Holiday Inn Convention Center
Map:   305 N 27th St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-759-4530
Email:   info@blackhillscorvetteclassic.com
Website:   http://www.blackhillscorvetteclassic.com/

Jul 12, 2017 - Jul 15, 2017

