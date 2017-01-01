Bird Watcher’s Hike - Hot Springs
Jan 1, 2017
Participants may see bald eagles, waterfowl, etc. Dress appropriately for weather conditions.
|Location:
|Angostura Recreation Area
|Map:
|13157 N. Angostura Road Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-745-6996
|Website:
|http://https://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/angostura/
All Dates:
Jan 1, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.