Big Band Dance - Sioux Falls
Apr 14, 2017 7:30 pm
The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region at the El Riad Shrine. The music will be provided by the Kickin' Brass Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A cha cha dance lesson will start at 6:45 and the band will start at 7:30.
For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.com or ballroomdanceclubsf.org.
|Location:
|El Riad Shrine
|Map:
|510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.ballroomdanceclubsf.org/
All Dates:
Apr 14, 2017 7:30 pm A cha cha dance lesson will start at 6:45
The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region at the El Riad Shrine.
