Share |

Big Band Dance - Sioux Falls

Apr 14, 2017 7:30 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region at the El Riad Shrine. The music will be provided by the Kickin' Brass Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A cha cha dance lesson will start at 6:45 and the band will start at 7:30.

For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.com or ballroomdanceclubsf.org.


Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://www.ballroomdanceclubsf.org/

All Dates:
Apr 14, 2017 7:30 pm A cha cha dance lesson will start at 6:45

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region at the El Riad Shrine.

El Riad Shrine
El Riad Shrine 57104 510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS