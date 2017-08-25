Share |

Bash to the Colonies - Yankton

Aug 25, 2017 - Aug 27, 2017

Sailboat regatta benefiting Ability Building Services. 


Location:   Lewis & Clark Lake
Map:   43527 Shore Dr, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-665-2680
Email:   lewisandclarkresort@yahoo.com
Website:   http://www.bashtothecolonies.com

All Dates:
Aug 25, 2017 - Aug 27, 2017

Sailboat regatta benefiting Ability Building Services. 
Lewis & Clark Lake
Lewis & Clark Lake 43527 43527 Shore Dr, Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS