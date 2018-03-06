Augustana Collaborative Theatrical Society Presents Tartuffe'by Molière (play) - Sioux Falls
Mar 6, 2018
One of the most famous comedies by Molière, “Tartuffe” is an off-beat comedy about a scoundrel who illustrates the disastrous nature of hypocrisy. This satire unfolds with deception, seduction, wrong-doing and quandary — yet wins the laughs of audiences. An ironic plot twist of intervening benevolence steers this story toward righted wrongs.
|Location:
|Edith Mortenson Center Theatre at Augustana University
|Map:
|2001 S. Summit Avenue, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|tickets@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/acts-presents-tartuffe-moli-re
All Dates:
Mar 6, 2018
Mar 7, 2018
Mar 8, 2018
