Augustana Choir Concert - Sioux Falls

Feb 12, 2017 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Following its J-term tour of Germany and Italy, The Augustana Choir will present a home concert in Sioux Falls. Dr. Paul Nesheim will conduct. The concert will feature organist Marilyn Schempp.

Tickets are $15 and are free for students K-12 and those with a valid Augie ID. Tickets are available at www.augietickets.com.


Location:   Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Map:   909 W. 33rd St., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
Website:   http://augie.edu/events/following-tour-germany-and-italy-augustana-choir-presents-home-concert

All Dates:
