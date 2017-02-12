Augustana Choir Concert - Sioux Falls
Feb 12, 2017 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Following its J-term tour of Germany and Italy, The Augustana Choir will present a home concert in Sioux Falls. Dr. Paul Nesheim will conduct. The concert will feature organist Marilyn Schempp.
Tickets are $15 and are free for students K-12 and those with a valid Augie ID. Tickets are available at www.augietickets.com.
|Location:
|Our Savior's Lutheran Church
|Map:
|909 W. 33rd St., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
|Phone:
|605-274-5320
|Email:
|tickets@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://augie.edu/events/following-tour-germany-and-italy-augustana-choir-presents-home-concert
All Dates:
