Augustana Band and Blue & Gold Band Pops Concert - Sioux Falls

May 11, 2017 7:30 pm

The Performing and Visual Arts will present the Augustana Band and Blue & Gold Band Pops Concert.

Fee: Adults $10 / Seniors $5 / Students K-12 and Augie IDs Free


Location:   Elmen Center
Map:   2505 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
All Dates:
