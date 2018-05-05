Share |

At the Movies (dance) - Rapid City

May 5, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Celebrate the cinema with us as we pay tribute to some of your favorite films through dance! From the classics to contemporary box office hits, you're in for a MOTION picture treat featuring Academy dancers Levels II through Advanced. Purchase tickets online or by phone.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre
Map:   444 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   1-800-468-6463
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/151985255492909/

All Dates:
