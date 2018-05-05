At the Movies (dance) - Rapid City
May 5, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Celebrate the cinema with us as we pay tribute to some of your favorite films through dance! From the classics to contemporary box office hits, you're in for a MOTION picture treat featuring Academy dancers Levels II through Advanced. Purchase tickets online or by phone.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre
|Map:
|444 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|1-800-468-6463
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/151985255492909/
All Dates:
