Artists of the Black Hills Annual Exhibition
Jul 27, 2018 - Oct 27, 2018
Join us for the 13th annual show and sale for the Artists of the Black Hills! The exhibition will run from July 27th to October 27th at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City and will showcase the work of the Artist of the Black Hills members whose artwork includes numerous different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, assemblage and glasswork.
The Dahl Arts Center Galleries are open:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 6pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday: Closed
|Location:
|Dahl Arts Center
|Map:
|713 7th Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Email:
|info@artistsoftheblackhills.com
|Website:
|http://www.bit.ly/2018ABHannualshow
All Dates:
