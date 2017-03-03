Share |

Artist Reception for Joan Putman - Sioux Falls

Mar 3, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Artist Reception for Joan Putman. Joan's show, "The Plains," runs February 28-April 1.


Location:   Eastbank Art Gallery
Map:   401 E 8th St, Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Email:   events@eastbankartgallery.org
Website:   http://www.eastbankartgallery.net

All Dates:
Mar 3, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Artist Reception for Joan Putman.

Eastbank Art Gallery
Eastbank Art Gallery 57103 401 E 8th St, Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Search All Events By Day

March (2017)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS