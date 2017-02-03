Artist Reception for Eastbank's Featured Member Artists - Sioux Falls
Feb 3, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
These are the artists who manage and staff the gallery as well as provide our region's most diverse art. The display will continue through the end of the month.
|Location:
|8th and Railroad Center
|Map:
|401 E. 8th St. Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Email:
|events@eastbankartgallery.org
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankartgallery.net
All Dates:
Reception for Eastbank featured member artists.
