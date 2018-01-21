ArtCentral FILM FESTIVAL: If You Build It - Spearfish

Jan 21, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The first of four films in Art Central Spearfish's free film and discussion series, “If You Build It” follows designer-activists Emily Pilloton and Matthew Miller to rural Bertie County, the poorest in North Carolina. They work with local high school students to help transform both their community and their lives. Living on credit and grant money and fighting a change-resistant school board, Pilloton and Miller lead their students through a year-long, full-scale design and build project that does much more than just teach basic construction skills. It shows ten teenagers the power of design-thinking to reinvent not just their town but their own sense of what's possible.