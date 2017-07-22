Art: The Tie That Binds Us - Hot Springs
Jul 22, 2017 - Jul 23, 2017
Art show featuring four generations of South Dakota artists in the Schmidt family. Multiple media including oil, acrylic, watercolor, ink, pastel, glasswork, photography and sculpting. Refreshments will be served.
|Location:
|M.J. Fitzmaurice S.D. State Veterans Home Auditorium
|Map:
|2500 Minnekahta Ave, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-222-0235 or 605-539-1397
All Dates:
Jul 22, 2017 - Jul 23, 2017
