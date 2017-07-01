Share |

Archaeology Awareness Days - Mitchell

Jul 1, 2017 - Jul 2, 2017

Demonstrations, artifact displays, presentations, pottery making and Lakota games.


Location:   Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village
Map:   3200 Indian Village Road, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-5473
Website:   http://www.mitchellindianvillage.org

All Dates:
