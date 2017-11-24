Annual Parade of Lights - Sioux Falls
Nov 24, 2017
Dazzling lighted holiday floats and music will flood downtown The Parade of Lights is the official start to the downtown holiday season!
|Location:
|Phillips Ave
|Map:
|Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-338-4009
|Website:
|http://dtsf.com/events/
All Dates:
