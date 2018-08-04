Share |

Annual Foothills Classic Car & Tractor Show - Wessington Springs

Aug 4, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Car, tractor and motorcycle show. Best in Class, People's Choice and Participant's Choice awards. Kids' pedal pull competition and Hot Wheel derby. 

Registration 10 am till noon. Show Time 12 - 4 pm. Kids Pedal Pull 1 pm / Ages 4-11.

Save $5 by pre-registering.


Location:   Main Street
Map:   Wessington Springs, South Dakota 57382
Phone:   605-350-1687; 605-350-2390
Email:   wsprings@venturecomm.net
Website:   http://www.wessingtonsprings.com/event-calendar.html

