An Evening with Ilika Ward - Yankton

Jan 27, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Armed with acoustic guitars and vocal harmonies that grab your attention and don't let go, the songwriting of Minnesota-based Ilika Ward is one part modern folk, one part throwback to the sounds of the 1960s folk revival. Come hear their unique melodies in the fabulous listening room of the AME Allen Chapel! A free-will offering is requested ($12 suggested), but please give what is comfortable.

 


