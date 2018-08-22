Share |

Almost Home Canine Rescue's "Putt Fore Pups - Sioux Falls

Aug 22, 2018 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Join us on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Willow Run Golf Course for Almost Home Canine Rescue’s “Putt Fore Pups | In Honor of Nette.” Funds raised from the event will help to support the incredible work that Almost Home Canine Rescue does throughout the state in regards to assisting, rescuing, fostering and providing a lifetime of love and care for unwanted, homeless, abused or neglected animals. The day begins with registration and lunch at 10:00 AM with the golf tournament beginning at 11:00 AM. A team of four players is $500 and various sponsorship opportunities are available. We can’t wait to see you on the course!


Location:   Willow Run Golf Course
Map:   8000 E SD Highway 42, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Phone:   605-941-6903
Email:   Info@AlmostHomeCanineRescue.com
Website:   http://PuttForePups.com

All Dates:
Aug 22, 2018 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Golf tournament fundraiser for Almost Home Canine Rescue.

Willow Run Golf Course
Willow Run Golf Course 57110 8000 E SD Highway 42, Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Search All Events By Day

August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS