Ag Day - Sioux Falls

Mar 17, 2018 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

In celebration of National Agriculture Week, the Washington Pavilion will be hosting its 15th Annual Ag Day. This event gives children and families a wonderful opportunity to learn about agriculture’s significance – in South Dakota and beyond. Our exhibits are exciting, educational hands-on activities – great for the whole family! A free lunch is offered, featuring South Dakota-made products.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/ag-day

All Dates:
Mar 17, 2018 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Hands-on activities and exhibits highlight the importance of agriculture.

Search All Events By Day

March (2018)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

