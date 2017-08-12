Adams Homestead Celebration - North Sioux City
Aug 12, 2017
Crafts, music demonstrations, watermelon seed spitting contest, buffalo chip throwing contest, rope making, and candle making.
|Location:
|Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
|Map:
|272 Westshore Dr, North Sioux City, SD 57049
|Phone:
|605-232-0873
|Email:
|AdamsNature@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/adams-homestead/
